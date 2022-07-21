Leicester: Biker dies after collision with child on A6
A biker has died following a collision with a child in Leicester.
Officers are investigating the crash which took place on the city-bound carriageway of the A6 Abbey Road, close to the junction with Hobson Road, shortly before 20:00 BST on Wednesday.
The police arrived to find a motorcyclist had suffered serious injuries in the collision.
He was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham but died a short time later.
Leicestershire Police said the biker was riding a black Yahama YZF 125 at the time of the crash.
He collided with a child on the busy road who suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing, the force said.
Det Sgt Ed Des-Chanelle said: "While our investigation is very much in the early stages, I would ask any motorists who were in the area at the time and have a dashcam in their vehicle to come forward.
"Any footage you're able to provide could help and I would also like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the motorcycle beforehand."
The road was closed after the crash but has since reopened.
