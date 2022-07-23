Palitoy: Former factory named after 'father of Action Man'

By Will Jefford and Caroline Lowbridge
BBC News

Bob SimpsonThe Jefford Family
Bob Simpson, who died on 12 June, oversaw the development of Action Man and Tiny Tears

A former factory which produced some of the UK's most iconic toys has been named after the "father of Action Man".

It follows the death of Bob Simpson, who ran toy company Palitoy for 12 years.

In his time as managing director, Tiny Tears won the UK's best girls' toy for three consecutive years and Action Man won Toy of the Decade.

The building in Coalville in Leicestershire, now a warehouse, has been named The Simpson Building.

Action Man was voted Toy of the Decade in 1980

Mr Simpson's daughter, Sandie Jefford, said: "It is a special moment for the family to see Dad's name on the side of the former Palitoy factory.

"They were great years and we are so proud of him for introducing iconic toys such as Action Man to the British people, and for giving joy and pleasure to hundreds of thousands of children.

"At his recent funeral a former colleague talked about the Palitoy family and described Dad as a fair, supportive and generous boss, which is a lovely thing to hear about your father."

Bob Brechin, chief designer at Palitoy under Mr Simpson, said: "Bob should be remembered as the father of Action Man."

The former factory, off Jackson Street in Coalville, is now a warehouse
Bob Simpson was managing director of Palitoy from 1969 to 1981

The company was once one of the biggest employers in Leicestershire.

Mr Simpson started working there in the 1960s, originally as marketing manager for Palitoy when it was the toy division at a company called Cascelloid.

Between 1964 and 1966 Mr Simpson was given licences to sell Tressy, Tiny Tears and Action Man.

As managing director of Palitoy he oversaw its £300,000 turnover rise to £30m by the start of the 1980s.

Care Bears was another popular Palitoy range

Interviewed by the BBC in 2019, Mr Simpson explained how the company agreed to manufacture Star Wars toys for sale in the UK before the film was a success.

"I'd never heard of Star Wars, but they said, 'There's a film. We can give you a quick look-see'," he said.

"I was amazed. It was just a toymaker's dream."

Mr Simpson left the company in the 1980s and manufacturing at the Coalville site eventually ended in 1994.

The Star Wars range quickly became must-have toys

