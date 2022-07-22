Blaby: Community projects to benefit from £2.1m boost
Local projects in Blaby district are set to benefit from more than £2m of funding.
Blaby District Council said they would be awarded the money as part of the government's UK Shared Prosperity Fund.
Council leaders will now submit an investment plan which will set out how the money will be spent.
Nearly 30 projects have already been selected as potential beneficiaries and are now being assessed using the funding criteria.
Councillors said they would work to identify further projects which could receive help as part of the £2,115,168 fund over a three-year period.
At a full council meeting on Tuesday, councillors approved proposals for the leader of the council and chief executive to submit an investment plan by 1 August.
Councillor Terry Richardson, Leader of Blaby District Council, said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for the council to take advantage of the central government funding to undertake projects in our local communities.
"Our focus will be on prosperity for the area.
"We're exploring a huge range of projects, including improvements to town centres, promoting our valued businesses, supporting people to gain basic skills and helping young people into employment."
