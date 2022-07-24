British man Aran Chada feared drowned in Italy after saving son
A British man is feared to have drowned after jumping from a boat in Italy to save his son.
Aran Chada, from Leicestershire, was at Lake Garda on holiday with his partner and two children, the local coastguard told the BBC.
The family had rented a boat on Friday when Mr Chada's son got into trouble off the coast of the resort of Limone.
It is thought the holiday was organised to celebrate Mr Chada' birthday on Tuesday, when he is due to turn 52.
The coastguard told the BBC that Mr Chada's partner raised the alarm by phoning 112, the European emergency number.
They said Mr Chada "saved his son" but then "disappeared" near the boat.
A witness told local media: "The mother screamed and the father jumped into the water."
The coastguard said it immediately sent one of its boats, which had been on patrol in the area.
"As soon as they arrived in the waters in front of Limone, the coastguard rescuers reached the pleasure craft and tried to acquire from the missing person's wife the precise point from where the victim had never emerged," the coastguard told BBC News.
A helicopter and divers from the fire service also joined efforts to find Mr Chada.
Searches were still under way on Sunday, with the coastguard, fire brigade and police all involved.
The coastguard said operations would continue over the next few days.
The Foreign Office said it was supporting the family and had been in contact with local police.
