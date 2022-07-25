Some Rutland residents had no water for 'over a day'
By Caroline Lowbridge
BBC News
- Published
Some people in Rutland said they were left without water for more than a day after a pipe burst.
Residents awoke on Saturday to find there was no tap water and they could not have baths or showers.
Several complained that water supplier Severn Trent had not delivered bottled water as promised.
The company said it would work through the night to fix the problem and told the BBC it "can't apologise enough for the disruption".
"It's a disgrace," said Sophie Collins, who lives in the village of Exton.
"There's a lot of old people in the village and if you can't go on the website you don't know what's going on. We must have rang them [Severn Trent] 20 times."
Mrs Collins said the water shortage had been particularly difficult due to the hot weather, as it reached 32C in Rutland on Sunday.
The family of four had been rationing bottles of drinking water, but these ran out at about midday on Sunday.
Their water was restored at about 16:45 BST on Sunday.
'We've seen nobody'
Severn Trent first acknowledged the problems at 00:42 on Saturday, saying it would "work through the night to restore your water as soon as possible".
It said customers were affected in the LE14 area, where thousands of people live. The BBC asked how many customers had been affected, but Severn Trent has not said.
The company said it would deliver bottled water to customers on Saturday afternoon, but Mrs Collins said her family had not received any.
"We've seen nobody, absolutely nobody," she said.
"We haven't been able to have a shower or get the dishwasher on or get the washing machine on."
Severn Trent said it hoped to fix the issue fully by Monday morning, "depending on a few factors as teams work in to the night to resolve it".
"The issue has been tricky to fix, with some ongoing complications," a spokesperson said.
"Our teams have worked tirelessly to get water back on as quickly as possible.
"The majority of people will now be back to normal, some may have pressure issues ongoing.
"Again, we can't apologise enough for the disruption and we really appreciate everyone's patience and understanding as we worked on this tricky repair."
Rutland is dominated by Rutland Water, created in the 1970s, which has the largest surface area of any reservoir in England, and is second only to Northumberland's Kielder Water in terms of volume.
The reservoir provides drinking water to Anglian Water customers in the East of England. However, those affected by the loss of water are all customers of Severn Trent.
