Leicestershire schools to take part in road closure scheme
By Will Jefford & Local Democracy Reporting Service
BBC News
- Published
Three Leicestershire schools will take part in a scheme that will see surrounding roads closed at drop-off and pick-up times.
A four-week trial of the School Streets programme will take place after the summer holidays.
The scheme, led by Leicestershire County Council, seeks to limit traffic outside schools.
It will create a safe space for children to get to classes, the council has said.
The trial will involve Belvoirdale Community Primary School in Coalville, Saint Luke's Primary School in Thurnby, and the Latimer Primary School in Anstey.
It will take place from 30 August to the end of September.
Latimer Street, in Anstey, will be closed from 08:00 to 09:15 BST and again at 14:15 to 15:45.
Main Street in Thurnby, where St Luke's Primary School is located, will be closed between junctions with Grange Lane and Hollies Way between 08:00 and 09:15 and again at 14:30 to 16:00.
Scotlands Road, leading to Belvoirdale Primary School, will also be closed between 08:00 and 09:15 and 14:15 and 15:45.
Councillor Ozzy O'Shea, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "I'm glad this trial will investigate this potential solution further and look forward to seeing its results."
The county council has said residents who live in the affected streets will still have access but will need to apply for a free permit.
The authority is also appealing for volunteers to help implement the scheme.
