Basketball player's missing wheelchair found in Amsterdam
By Amy Phipps
BBC News
- Published
A parasport athlete whose custom-built wheelchair went missing during a flight is expected to be reunited with it later.
Jess Whyte said her £7,000 chair was lost after she flew from East Midlands Airport to Amsterdam on Saturday.
The 24-year-old basketball player was competing in a tournament ahead of the Commonwealth Games.
Her teammate said the chair had since been located and thanked everyone for sharing the appeal.
Ms Whyte is a member of Scotland's 3x3 basketball team.
The tournament in the Netherlands was the team's last chance to face opposition before the Commonwealth Games start on Thursday.
She said her chair was dismantled for the flight and when they arrived, only the wheels could be found.
Robyn Love - who plays for Scotland and Loughborough Lightning with Ms Whyte - confirmed on Twitter that the missing part had now been located.
FOUND 🙌🏼😁 Thank you to everyone who shared, reached out, picked up the phone! We felt the love today and we will carry it into the Games with us 💙— Robyn Love (@Robyn_Love13) July 25, 2022
Thank you to @EMA_Airport & Swissport for locating it - it’s stressful/busy times & we appreciate the immense effort 👍🏼 https://t.co/oj7eNrHGMG
She said the frame was found in Amsterdam and was being flown back to the UK.
It comes just in time with the team due to move to the athlete's village in Birmingham later.
