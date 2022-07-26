Leicester: Biker who died after collision with child on A6 named
- Published
A biker who died after a crash on the A6 has been named by police.
Jack Broderick, 29, was involved in a collision with a child on the city-bound carriageway on 20 July shortly before 20:00 BST.
He was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham where he died as a result of his injuries.
In a statement, his family said he was a "much loved son, brother, dad and uncle and will be sorely missed".
"We are still coming to terms with Jack's death and are supporting one another during this difficult period," they said.
Leicestershire Police said Mr Broderick was riding a black Yamaha YZF 125 at the time of the crash.
He collided with a child on the busy road who suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
An investigation into the collision is continuing and anyone with information who has not yet contacted police is asked to come forward.
