Man in 20s found with stab wounds outside home
A man in his 20s has been found with stab wounds outside a home in Leicester.
Officers were called to reports of a disturbance at an address in Upperton Road shortly before 01:00 BST yesterday.
Leicestershire Police attended the scene and found a man outside the property with stab wounds.
He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.
The force said no-one else was present when they arrived at the property.
No arrests have been made and inquiries into the incident are continuing.
