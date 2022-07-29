In pictures: Red Arrows' journey to Commonwealth Games

By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands

Red arrows seen from Loscoe, DerbyshireSteve Woodhead
The Red Arrows flew over Loscoe, Derbyshire, on their way to Birmingham

The world famous Red Arrows were spotted flying over the East Midlands on Thursday as they made their way to the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games.

The RAF aerobatic team was seen over Derbyshire and Rutland as they travelled from their base at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire to Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

Richard in Rutland
One photographer captured the acrobatic aircraft team flying over Oakham, Rutland

Riley Halls - who saw them in Belper - said: "It was a great experience being able to see the Red Arrows.

"This is the first memorable time in my life that I have seen them and I don't think I am going to forget it.

"The noise was surreal and the sheer speed of the jets was incredible."

Riley Halls
Riley Halls said seeing the Red Arrows in Belper was an experience he would not forget

The Hawk fast-jets left a trail of red, white and blue as they flew in formation over the stadium during the opening ceremony.

They were among a number of acts to feature at the event.

PA Media
The Red Arrows performed a flypast to mark the opening of the Commonwealth Games

The Red Arrows said on Twitter it was fantastic to play a part in the ceremony.

