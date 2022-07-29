In pictures: Red Arrows' journey to Commonwealth Games
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
The world famous Red Arrows were spotted flying over the East Midlands on Thursday as they made their way to the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games.
The RAF aerobatic team was seen over Derbyshire and Rutland as they travelled from their base at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire to Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.
Riley Halls - who saw them in Belper - said: "It was a great experience being able to see the Red Arrows.
"This is the first memorable time in my life that I have seen them and I don't think I am going to forget it.
"The noise was surreal and the sheer speed of the jets was incredible."
The Hawk fast-jets left a trail of red, white and blue as they flew in formation over the stadium during the opening ceremony.
They were among a number of acts to feature at the event.
The Red Arrows said on Twitter it was fantastic to play a part in the ceremony.
Let the games begin: The #RedArrows performed a flypast to mark the opening of the #CommonwealthGames2022 in #Birmingham this evening. Fantastic to play a part in tonight’s ceremony at Alexander Stadium. Video by AS1 Abigail Drewett. #B2022 @thecgf @birminghamcg22 @RoyalAirForce pic.twitter.com/uWP8befX9T— Red Arrows (@rafredarrows) July 28, 2022
