Museum updates display of famous Iron Age treasure
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A museum is carrying out works to update the display of an important Iron Age discovery.
The Hallaton Treasure, at Harborough Museum, was discovered by a metal detectorist in 2000.
It includes 5,000 gold and silver Roman coins and a unique cavalry helmet and is said to be one of the most important Iron Age discoveries ever made in the UK.
The county council, which is behind the work, said the museum was a gem.
'Wonderful showcase'
It said it was carrying out maintenance on the cases that showcase the helmet and coins, which would help protect the objects.
While the work was being carried out, it said part of the Treasure Gallery and the Cut and Create exhibition would not be available to view until 8 August.
The helmet is currently displayed alongside two cheekpieces but the council said it hoped to display an additional five cheekpieces which have never before been shown to the public.
Christine Radford, the council's cabinet member for heritage, leisure and arts, said: "Harborough Museum is a wonderful showcase of the history and people of this vibrant market town and its surroundings.
"These improvement works are important as they aim to protect the artefacts and improve an internationally important gallery in the museum.
"The museum attracts visitors of all ages from within the county and far beyond, and we get so much feedback from them about what a gem it is."
