Tributes paid after Leicestershire firefighter dies while off duty
By Amy Phipps
BBC News
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a firefighter who died while on leave.
Writing on social media, Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said it was "devastated and shocked" at Andrew Watt's death.
It said Mr Watt was in the armed forces, serving in the Staffordshire Regiment, before joining the service in 2006.
He was described as a "credit to the service" and a "true professional" who would be greatly missed.
Immeasurable loss
Mr Watt worked at Loughborough Fire Station for almost 16 years, the fire service added.
"He was a true professional and a real credit to the service," a spokesperson said.
"Colleagues described him as 'a big personality' and 'a very proud man'. His loss will be immeasurable.
"Andy's death has had a profound impact on all of our staff, especially those that worked most closely with him. Support has been signposted to our staff internally."
Fire services from across the UK were among dozens to send messages of condolence on social media.
