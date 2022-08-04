Consultation to end on UK's biggest solar farm
By Jamie Waller & Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A consultation on plans for the UK's biggest solar farm is due to end at midnight.
The Mallard Pass Solar Farm would cover the equivalent of nearly 1,700 football pitches around the Lincolnshire and Rutland border, generating enough energy for thousands of homes.
Opponents say the development would spoil wildlife and take away agricultural land.
The application is due to come before councillors in the spring.
Plans for the solar farm were scaled back after the first round of consultation - however it would still be eight times bigger than the UK's current largest solar farm, measuring 4.2 miles (6.7km) from end to end.
Residents against the plans set up an action group led by Keith Busfield.
Following Mr Busfield's death, his partner Sue Holloway said they were even more determined to stop the solar farm.
"We are so concerned about this huge, large-scale proposal and we don't feel - particularly with it being a national infrastructure project - we've got much of a voice," she said.
"This consultation is important because it's a statutory part of the process, whereas the previous consultation was voluntary."
The application is expected to come before South Kesteven District Council in spring next year, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Leader Kelham Cooke urged residents to get involved with the consultation at a recent full council meeting.
"I would strongly encourage people to respond by 4 August. There has been a massive community swell against the application," he said.
"I would like to pay tribute to Sue Holloway and the Mallard Pass Action Group. If you drive around the south of the district, you will see banners and signs in literally every village."
The solar panels would be 11 feet high, and could power 92,000 homes over the next 30 years.
The application is being brought by Windel Energy and Canadian Solar, who say it would generate large amounts of clean energy.
Windel Energy has previously told the BBC: "Mallard Pass will support the urgent need to decarbonise our electricity system, deliver reliable and sustainable low-cost energy, enhance the local environment and be a responsible neighbour."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.