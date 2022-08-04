Driver in his 90s seriously hurt in three car crash
A driver in his 90s is in a serious condition after a three-car road crash in Leicester.
Police were called to the junction of Coleman Road and Haynes Road at 12:26 BST on Wednesday.
The three vehicles involved were a black Honda Civic, a grey Range Rover and a red Kia Ceed, driven by the injured man.
No other injuries were reported but officers have appealed for anyone in the area at the time to come forward.
PC Adam Wilson said: "We are carrying out inquiries to understand the full circumstances of the collision.
"If you have any dashcam footage or CCTV from the area yesterday afternoon, please also get in touch."
