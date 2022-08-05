Cost of living: Loughborough residents battle soaring costs
By Tom Oakley and Tony Roe
BBC News
- Published
As the rising price of energy, petrol and food continues to hit households across the UK, many families are anticipating an increasingly costly winter.
Forecasts are predicting typical domestic energy bills could hit more than £3,600 later this year.
And despite the government announcing a package of measures to help households with the rising cost of living, some believe more needs to be done.
It comes as the Bank of England warned this week that inflation could pass 13% later in the year, as it made the decision to raise interest rates by half a percentage point.
BBC News has been speaking to people in Loughborough about their concerns over soaring costs.
'We're cutting back on luxuries'
Rachel Holiday expects her energy bills to more than double in October - and says her family may have to dip into their savings to pay for it.
"The situation isn't too bad at the moment but it's definitely a concern. We're having to budget and just take each month at a time," she said.
"Looking ahead to the winter and hearing about the rise in energy prices is very concerning though.
Our monthly energy bill at the moment is about £200 and they said in October it will be more than £400.
"I just can't understand where they're getting those figures from because you're still using the same amount of energy. It's just a crazy amount.
"I will have to cut back on luxuries - I won't be going out or looking at holidays or weekends away. I suppose whatever little savings we've got will have to be used now. What else can you do?"
'Food prices are astronomically expensive'
Catherine Mynott has noticed bills rise significantly over the past year and has been shocked at the "astronomical" price rise of some food items in shops.
She is concerned for her two children - both of whom are students - after a young relative who recently started renting a property was told their energy bills would be £3,000 a year.
"I can say that energy has gone up an awful lot," said Catherine. "I think that will be more of a battle in the winter. At the moment as it's summer we don't have to use the heating so we're alright.
"I've just retired as a teacher but I'm relatively well off in comparison to some people.
"But if people's mortgages and things like that are going up I can envisage that it's a very difficult time.
"Food has definitely gone up too - things like orange juice are astronomically expensive. I expect things will get even worse for people in the winter time especially."
'Driving anywhere costs a small fortune'
Pete Sergent says he is "just about" coping with cost of living crisis, but finds the rising price of gas and electricity "worrying".
"We're okay at the moment but it is a bit of a rip-off and the cost of petrol is pretty ridiculous no," he said.
"We've got an old campervan that does 25 miles to the gallon so if you want to go anywhere it costs you a small fortune.
"I'm getting by with my pension just about.
A couple of years ago we had a log burner installed which helps but it is a bit worrying the price of gas and electric - it's just something you need to use."
'The government won't do anything to help'
Derek Morrissey has little faith in the government to make the cost of living crisis easier for families across the UK.
He said: "I can't do anything about it so I'm just having to live with it. I don't think the government are capable of doing anything to help - they just keep talking.
"They could do something about it but they won't. I'm just getting on with it."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.