Appeal after fake police calls cost Leicestershire women £9k
- Published
Three victims of courier fraud have handed over cash after they received a phone call from someone who claimed to be a police officer.
Leicestershire Police said they were among four women in Melton Mowbray and Thorpe Satchville who reported receiving the call on 28 July.
Between them they gave nearly £9,000 in cash to a man that visited them.
Police have released an image of a man they believe may have information and have appealed to find him.
Det Con Rob Pountney, from Leicestershire Police, said: "As a result of inquiries carried out so far, I believe the man pictured may have information about these incidents.
"I would like to speak to him, so if you know who he is - or indeed that person is you - then please get in touch."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.