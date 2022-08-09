Fatima Issa: Police probe death of UK woman shot in South Africa
Police are investigating the death of a woman from the UK who was shot while holidaying in South Africa.
Fatima Issa, from Leicester, was visiting Johannesburg when she died on Sunday 7 August.
Police in South Africa said they were investigating a case of "culpable homicide and negligent handling of a firearm" but no arrests had been made.
The 47-year-old worked at the City of Leicester College, which said it was "shocked and saddened" at her death.
Police spokesperson, colonel Noxolo Kweza, said in a statement: "Police have opened a case of culpable homicide and negligent handling of a firearm.
"A 47-year-old lady was shot and killed. At this stage no-one has been arrested."
The City of Leicester College, where Ms Issa worked, said on Facebook: "Everyone at The City of Leicester College is deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the tragic passing of our colleague and friend Fatima Issa.
"We all wish her family courage and peace during this time."
