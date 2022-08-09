Leicester: Appeal after man punched in attempted phone robbery
- Published
Police are appealing to people who witnessed an attack on a man in an attempted mobile phone robbery to come forward.
Officers said the victim was riding his bike through Leicester on 3 August when he was approached by a man in Jubilee Square just before 21:00 BST.
The suspect punched the victim in the face while trying to take his phone, the force added.
The victim, who is in his 20s, sustained a minor injury to his mouth.
Leicestershire Police said officers had obtained video footage of the assault and attempted robbery, captured on a mobile phone.
Det Con Jack Walters said: "From video footage I have been provided, there appears to have been quite a few people present so I am looking to speak to as many of these people at possible.
"I am particularly keen to speak to you if you also captured any of the incident on your mobile phone."
