Remount Barracks to get green plaque honour
By Heather Burman
BBC News
- Published
A Leicestershire stables which has been training military horses for more than a century is being recognised with a green plaque.
The Remount Barracks at the Defence Animal Training Regiment (DATR) in Melton opened in 1903.
It trains military horses, dogs, equine instructors, farriers, dog handlers and trainers.
A green plaque will be unveiled at the site by Leicestershire County Council on 25 August.
The council said the site was unique in the UK "because there has been no break in their use for military horses during their 119 years of service".
The stables were nominated for the plaque by the DATR, which said: "The unit firmly believes this building is at the heart of 119 years of incredible history for Melton Mowbray and should be recognised for the green plaque awards not only to represent all serving soldiers past and present but to remember the serving animals of the first and second world wars who subsequently lost their lives to serve and protect the country in times of need."
The stables are also the home of the Royal Army Veterinary Corps and a veterinary hospital.
Dr Kevin Feltham, chairman of Leicestershire County Council said: "The Defence Animal Training Regiment and the Remount Barracks has been a vital part of Britain's armed forces for the best part of 120 years.
"Its importance in the role of training and caring for service animals, as well as instructors, handlers and farriers, cannot be overestimated."
Leicestershire County Council awards green plaques to people and places across the county following a public vote.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.