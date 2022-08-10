Leicester: Boy, 15, admits stabbing teenager in city centre
- Published
A boy has admitted stabbing a teenager in Leicester city centre after an argument.
The 15-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was caught on CCTV confronting the victim in Market Street before the attack.
He was arrested by police shortly after throwing the knife away in the minutes following the attack on 1 February.
At Leicester Crown Court on Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm.
The boy, who was 14 at the time of the stabbing, ran off towards Cheapside, and then towards Church Gate where he discarded the knife.
However, CCTV operators had spotted him beforehand and were able to guide officers to his location.
The victim, who is now 16, was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening or life-changing.
In court, the boy also pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article in a public place.
Det Cons Josh Evans, from Central Leicester CID, said: "Thanks to CCTV operators being alert to what was going on, the boy was arrested just moments after committing his crime.
"Thankfully his actions didn't have more serious consequences."
The boy is due to be sentenced at Leicester Youth Court at a later date.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.