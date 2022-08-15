Residents urged to take part in Dishley Pool wildlife survey
By Heather Burman
BBC East Midlands
- Published
People are being invited to take part in a wildlife survey at a Leicestershire nature spot.
Charnwood Borough Council is hosting the Bioblitz event with partner firm idverde and the RSPB at Dishley Pool in Loughborough on 25 August.
People are being asked to go along and help identify wildlife to find out how many different species live in the area.
It will take place between 10:00 and 12:30 BST.
Councillor Emma Ward, ward member for Dishley and Hathern, who helped organise the event, said: "It will be great to see residents take part in what will certainly be an exciting and interesting Bioblitz to identify the species which are living at the park.
"The results will allow more information to be present at the open space and will enable visitors and families to identify species easily."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk