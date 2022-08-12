Leicestershire council reports increase in anti-social behaviour

GraffitiBlaby District Council
Concerns have been raised about the risk of harm to young children and animals

A Leicestershire council said it was working with the police following a "significant increase" in anti-social behaviour in parks and open spaces.

Broken glass, litter, graffiti, burnt grass and damaged equipment have been reported in areas including Blaby, Narborough, Littlethorpe and Enderby.

Blaby District Council said concerns had been raised about the risk of harm to young children and animals.

Parents have been asked to speak to their children about this behaviour.

The council said the recent anti-social behaviour had made some parents and dog walkers feel unable to use green spaces.

It said it was working with Leicestershire Police to tackle these issues.

Blaby District Council
The council said the anti-social behaviour included setting fire to grass

