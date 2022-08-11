Leicester fence fire spreads to neighbouring houses
- Published
Four fire crews are tackling a blaze which has spread to a number of properties in the outskirts of Leicester.
The fire service was called to reports a length of fence was alight in Saffron Road shortly after 19:00 BST.
Crews have attended the scene from Leicester as well as an aerial ladder platform and a command support unit.
Reports say the fire has spread to a number of neighbouring properties.
Saffron Road is closed near Pork Pie Roundabout.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.