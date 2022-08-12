Leicester homes evacuated as property gutted by serious fire
A Leicester terraced home has been gutted by a serious fire, forcing neighbouring properties to be evacuated.
The property in Chartley Road, off Fosse Road, was badly damaged by the blaze, which started shortly before 12:00 BST on Friday.
Four crews tackled the fire alongside a command support vehicle.
The police closed the road but said no-one was reported to be inside the property at the time of the blaze.
Officers confirmed that a number of neighbouring properties had been evacuated for "safety reasons".
The fire has now been extinguished, but fire crews remain at the scene.
