Leicester homes evacuated as property gutted by serious fire

Fire damage in a terraced houseLeicester Media Online
Four fire crews tackled the blaze

A Leicester terraced home has been gutted by a serious fire, forcing neighbouring properties to be evacuated.

The property in Chartley Road, off Fosse Road, was badly damaged by the blaze, which started shortly before 12:00 BST on Friday.

Four crews tackled the fire alongside a command support vehicle.

The police closed the road but said no-one was reported to be inside the property at the time of the blaze.

Officers confirmed that a number of neighbouring properties had been evacuated for "safety reasons".

The fire has now been extinguished, but fire crews remain at the scene.

Leicestershire Fire Service
Chartley Road was closed while the fire was extinguished

