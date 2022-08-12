Market Harborough: Body found in search for Tyler Clarke
A body has been found in the search for a missing 19-year-old man.
Officers had been trying to find Tyler Clarke, who was last seen in Market Harborough during the early hours of Thursday.
Although formal identification has not yet taken place, police say the body is believed to be that of Mr Clarke.
The cause of death is currently being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious.
Leicestershire Police say a file will now be prepared for the coroner.
