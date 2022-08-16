Pets Corner: Leicester park attraction closed after bird flu found
By Tom Oakley
BBC News
- Published
A popular visitor attraction in Leicester has been forced to close after an outbreak of bird flu.
Leicester City Council said it came after the Animal and Plant Health Agency confirmed the virus had been detected in wild fowl found dead in Abbey Park.
The authority has temporarily shut the park's Pets Corner to the public as part of efforts to limit the spread of avian flu.
The area of the park closed on Monday.
The virus has also been detected in dead birds in Watermead Park.
The council hopes it will reduce the number of people accessing the area and reduce any possible contamination through people's clothing, footwear and equipment.
Leicester's director of public health, professor Ivan Browne, said: "Avian flu is primarily a disease affecting birds and the risk to the general public's health is very low.
"You do not need to stop enjoying Leicester's beautiful parks and green spaces, but if you see a dead or sick bird, please report it as soon as possible.
"There is a very low food safety risk from avian flu and properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, are safe to eat."
The council has put up signage in Leicester's parks and open spaces, informing people that bird flu has been detected in the area.
People are being urged to contact the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) if they spot any dead birds.
