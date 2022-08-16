Family's sadness as Leicestershire girl, 12, dies from cancer
A 12-year-old girl who was diagnosed with a brain tumour after going for an eye test has died, her family said.
Grace Kelly, from Great Glen in Leicestershire, had been hoping to receive pioneering treatment in Germany after receiving the diagnosis last year.
She died surrounded by her family on Sunday.
Her mother Vanessa said despite her condition her daughter "never complained and always had a smile".
"We were so lucky to have her as our daughter, and she was an amazing big sister," she said.
"All our hearts are shattered at the loss and we still can't believe she has gone."
