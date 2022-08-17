Main Leicester road closed for emergency hole repairs
One of the busiest routes into Leicester has been closed for emergency repairs after a hole opened up in the road.
Severn Trent Water started the work on Infirmary Road in the city centre on Wednesday morning.
It is thought the road - which connects Aylestone Road and Oxford Street - will be closed until Friday lunchtime.
Drivers have been asked to follow a diversion along Welford Road, Tigers Way and on to the inner ring road.
The city council said Leicester Royal Infirmary would still be accessible via Jarrom Street.
