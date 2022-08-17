British man Aran Chada found drowned in Italy after saving son
By Caroline Lowbridge
BBC News
- Published
A body thought to be a British man who jumped from a boat to save his son has been found in Italy.
Aran Chada, from Leicestershire, went on holiday to Lake Garda with his partner and two children last month.
He had been missing since disappearing under the water on 22 July, and the local coastguard said volunteers found his body on Tuesday.
It said the family was currently in the UK, but would be returning to Italy to identify the body.
It is thought the holiday was organised to celebrate Mr Chada's birthday, when he was due to turn 52.
The family had rented a boat when Mr Chada's son got into trouble off the coast of the resort of Limone.
The coastguard said volunteers found Mr Chada's body at a depth of 316 metres (1,037ft) and a distance of 800 metres (2,625ft) from the coast of Limone.
This was "more or less in the area where he was seen sinking", the coastguard said, and his drowning was "probably caused by an illness" following the rescue of his son.
The coastguard previously told the BBC that Mr Chada's partner raised the alarm by phoning 112, the European emergency number.
They said Mr Chada "saved his son" but then "disappeared" near the boat.
A witness told local media: "The mother screamed and the father jumped into the water."
The coastguard said it immediately sent one of its boats, which had been on patrol in the area.
A helicopter, divers from the fire service, police and volunteers also joined efforts to find Mr Chada.
A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson added: "We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in North Italy and are in contact with the local authorities."
