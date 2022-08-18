Co-founder of Samworth Brothers dies aged 87
By Amy Phipps
BBC News
- Published
A businessman who co-founded food manufacturer Samworth Brothers has died aged 87.
The business, most known for its packaged sandwiches, was started by David Samworth and his brother John.
David stood down as chief executive in 1999 and went on to become life president.
His son Mark, current Samworth Brothers chairman, said his father had been "enormously proud" of the business and its achievements.
David Samworth's first job in the family business - known then as TN Parr - was at a recently-acquired firm of pig slaughterers and bacon curers in 1956.
In 1978, the business was sold and David and John set about creating Samworth Brothers.
A spokesperson for the firm said: "David and John observed changes in UK eating habits such as the advent of a fast-growing market for sandwiches.
"In 1993 the group opened a state-of-the-art bakery, Bradgate Bakery, in Leicester with the potential to make 50 million sandwich units a year.
"Other innovations followed including moves into convenience meals and desserts."
Their products are sold in supermarkets, convenience stores and coffee shops across the UK.
'Vision, drive and values'
The business, based in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, now has a £1.4bn group turnover and employs more than 11,500 people.
Speaking about his father, Mark Samworth said: "Without David, supported by his late brother John, there would be no Samworth Brothers.
"It was the vision, drive and values of the two brothers that laid down the strong foundations of our business and which drove such outstanding success."
Outside of the business, David Samworth married his wife Rosemary in 1969 and has four children - three daughters and a son - and seven grandchildren.
