Leicester stabbings: Attempted murder arrest after two men injured
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two men were stabbed in a city centre.
Both victims are in hospital with potentially life-changing injuries after a fight broke out in Bay Street, Leicester, on Friday afternoon.
A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and a 23-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
They were arrested on Saturday night and both remain in police custody.
Leicestershire Police said officers were sent to the scene shortly after 15:15 BST following reports of an argument between three men.
It said the suspect left the scene before emergency services arrived.
