Leicester stabbings: Attempted murder charge after two men injured
- Published
A man will appear in court after being charged with attempted murder following two stabbings in Leicester.
Two men suffered potentially life-changing injuries in a fight on Bay Street at about 15:15 BST on Friday.
Kameron Grant-Smith has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a bladed article in a public place.
The 29-year-old, of no fixed abode, will appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Police also said a 23-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail.
