Leicester passengers to receive new free bus service
A free bus service taking in some of Leicester's key locations will be introduced next year.
Called Hop!, the service will include stops at the railway station, Leicester Royal Infirmary and key shopping sites.
Documents published by Leicester City Council say it will run every 10 minutes.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service says it is set to begin in March, with a final route, operator and timetable to be agreed later this year.
Hop! will form part of the Greenlines electric network, which currently includes the Hospital Hopper service and the Birstall, Meynell's Gorse and Enderby park and ride services.
Part of plans for Leicester to become a net-zero carbon city, the council aims to increase bus travel in the city by 25% by 2025 and more than 40% by 2030.
Adam Clarke, deputy mayor responsible for transport, clean air and the climate emergency, said the move would "be an attractive service for people visiting our city on business or as tourists", and would help older people and those with mobility issues.
