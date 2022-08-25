Man who died in Leicester assault named as Darren Bradley
A man who died after being assaulted in Leicester city centre has been named as Darren Bradley.
The 53-year-old was treated by paramedics after being found injured in High Street in the early hours of 19 August.
Despite being taken to hospital for further treatment, he died the following day.
A 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault has been released on police bail.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mr Bradley's death after a post-mortem examination found he died from a head injury.
His family said: "Darren was a loving husband, son, dad, stepdad and grandad and he will be deeply missed. We would ask for privacy at this time."
Detectives have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
