Leicester: GBH arrest after man struck by car
A man has been injured after being hit by a car in Leicester shortly after getting out of his own vehicle.
The man, in his 30s, was left with non life-threatening injuries following the collision in Evington Valley Road at about 19:30 BST on 11 August.
A 24-year-old man from Leicester was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
He has since been released under investigation and police have appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.
Detectives say the injured man had just got out of a silver Toyota before he was hit by a black BMW 4 Series which then left the area.
Det Con Rachel Tidmarsh, the investigating officer, said: "I would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened, but who has not yet come forward, or any other motorists who were in the area and have a dashcam in their vehicle.
"Any details you're able to provide could help my investigation."
