Inadequate care home 'tirelessly working' to improve
By Will Jefford & Hannah Richardson
BBC News
- Published
Residents were not offered a bath or shower at least once a week at a care home because there was not enough staff, a healthcare watchdog has found.
Huntingdon Court Care Home, in Loughborough, was rated as inadequate by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
The move means the home has now been put into special measures.
Leicestershire County Care Ltd (LCCL), which runs the home, said it has been working to ensure improvements will be made quickly.
During an inspection in May, CQC inspectors found there were not enough staff at the home to safely and effectively care for residents.
This meant staff did not always have time to offer to wash residents regularly.
Inspectors also found that two people at the home were known to be at risk of falling, but prevention measures were not effective and further falls had taken place.
Two people regularly went for long periods of time without food or fluids because of their mental health, the report said.
The watchdog also raised concerns that residents were not being sufficiently protected from abuse.
Huntingdon Court, which cares for people aged over 65, some of whom have dementia, has now been rated either inadequate - the lowest rating - or requires improvement - the second lowest - overall for its last five inspections.
A spokesperson for LCCL said "positive changes" had been implemented since the visit three months ago.
Talking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), they said: "Our priority continues to remain making sure everyone is kept safe during these challenging times.
"The team has been committed to working closely with Leicestershire County Council, the CQC, as well as families and their loved ones, to ensure a quick and efficient turnaround in the quality of service.
"Action plans have continually been developed, completed, and maintained.
"A new home manager has been recruited and has settled into the home.
"They are fully supported by a robust senior management team and the team within the home. All have been tirelessly working to improve and maintain all aspects of the care quality at Huntingdon Court."
