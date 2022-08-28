Historic Leicester school to be given new lease of life
By Will Jefford & Hannah Richardson
BBC News
- Published
An historic Leicester school building could be turned into offices and a café after new plans were approved.
The Western Park Open Air School has fallen into disrepair after becoming the target of vandals and arsonists since its closure 17 years ago.
Leicester City Council's planning committee voted to allow two of the original buildings to be demolished to make way for new structures.
The final building will be converted into a café and community space.
The plans were met with a handful of objections from the local community, including those who see the site as an extension of the adjacent Western Park, a valuable community green space and an important part of Leicester's history.
Local resident Maichala Smith spoke at a meeting on Wednesday to ask the committee to reclaim the site and find a way to keep it in public hands and maintain its environmental and historic legacy.
She said: "I keep hearing the word 'dilapidation', and the dilapidation of this beautiful example of progressive thinking and avant-garde architecture lies firmly at the council's feet.
"What lies ahead is our precious heritage behind lock and key, floodlit at night, CCTV-d to the detriment of local wildlife including bats."
However, the committee voted unanimously for the plans to be approved.
Local ward councillor Lindsay Broadwell spoke in support of the scheme.
"The fact [the site] has fallen to the condition it's in now is tragic," they said.
"I'd rather see it preserved and redeveloped at this point. If we reject the application tonight, it'll just fade away or fall down."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.