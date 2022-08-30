Firm seeks to extend life of Mountsorrel Quarry by 18 years
By Will Jefford & Hannah Richardson
BBC News
- Published
The operator of a quarry has enquired about extending its lifespan by 18 years.
Tarmac, which runs the Mountsorrel Quarry near Quorn, has submitted documents to Leicestershire County Council setting out its initial plans.
The request also shows the company wants to expand the quarry.
Officials have requested a council scoping report, which will set out what information the company will need to submit before the plans are reviewed.
The 221-hectare site has been open since 1895 and supplies the construction industry with large volumes of stone.
Granite from the quarry was used in the original construction of the M25, and it provides 70% of the stone used to maintain Network Rail's tracks.
The documents, seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, show the current granite reserves are set to run out in 2037, so Tarmac want to extend both the north and the south-east edges of the existing extraction zone.
Rothley Common would be lost as a community green space if permission was granted, but instead a new common would be created with replacement woodland and a bridleway linking to Cufflins Pit Lane, according to Tarmac.
Malcolm Lawer, regional head of strategic planning and geology at Tarmac, said: "The application does not seek to change the intensity of operations, meaning that there would be no change to existing operational practices, the number of lorry movements via Granite Way, or working hours."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.