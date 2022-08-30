Pair charged with attempted murder after Leicester stabbing
Two men have appeared in court after being charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Leicester.
A man in his 20s was taken to hospital after being found injured outside a property in Upperton Road, Leicester, at about 01:00 BST on 26 July.
A 31-year-old from Wolverhampton and a 29-year-old from Birmingham are being held in remand after appearing at Leicester Magistrates' Court.
They were also charged with being involved in supplying Class A drugs.
Leicestershire Police said a 27-year-old woman - who was previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and released on bail - had been further arrested last week on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, and had again been bailed.
A 19-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder last month, remains on bail.
Police added officers were still keen to hear from witnesses.
