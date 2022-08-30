Angel Lynn's family hope she can return home
By Sonia Kataria and Greig Watspn
BBC News
- Published
A couple whose daughter suffered life-changing injuries after being kidnapped have said they hope to bring her home.
Angel Lynn was bundled into a van by her then boyfriend before she was found on the A6 in Leicestershire in 2020.
The 21-year-old suffered brain damage and was left unable to communicate, walk or feed herself.
The family said she really enjoyed visits to the family home and have now raised £175,000 towards adapting the building for her needs.
Miss Lynn is currently being cared for in a specialist facility. Her family said she has made remarkable progress.
Her mother Nikki Lynn said: "She's improving. She can move her right-side really well and now she's starting to move her left side from the physio she's having.
"She's communicating a little bit through equipment."
Work has begun to extend the family's Loughborough home to meet Miss Lynn's needs after a crowdfunding appeal raised over £175,000.
She said: "The response has been unbelievable, I can't believe the kindness of people and how much they have given.
"People have given money but others have said 'I will do this, I will supply diggers, I will supply scaffolding'."
One 13-year-old donated her £50 birthday money, they said.
Plans include a downstairs wet room, a medication and laundry room, and a hoist to be able to transport Angel through to the living room and bedroom.
Ms Lynn said: "She has different carers, but I want her in her own house.
"It would be amazing to have a back home. She loves that house. She was there since she was born."
Miss Lynn requires 24-hour care but the family have been able to take her home for a visit a few hours each day.
'Absolutely devastated'
Her father Paddy said: "We're bringing her home every day now. We see her every day.
"It's horrible when we have to take her back. You can see it in her eyes that she don't really want to go back - that's why we are hoping to get this build done so we can bring her home for good."
He added he was still "absolutely devastated" with what has happened to his daughter.
The family hopes any money left over after the build would help pay for specialist medical equipment to support Miss Lynn's long-term rehabilitation.
Sentence increased
Chay Bowskill, from Syston, kidnapped Miss Lynn following an argument on 17 September 2020.
CCTV footage showed him lifting her up and carrying her across a road before putting her in the back of the van.
Shortly afterwards, Miss Lynn fell out of the vehicle, which was travelling at 60mph on the A6 near Loughborough.
His term of seven and a half years in a young offender institution was increased to 12 years after a review.
