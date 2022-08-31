Concern over outdoor seating at late night bar in Leicester
By Hannah Richardson & Greig Watson
BBC News
- Published
Concerns have been raised by police and council officers over a Leicester bar seeking to have outdoor seating.
Mamba Bar in Market Street wants to provide seating for six people in front of its premises.
But council officers said 151 incidents had been linked to the premises since 2019 and police said it would increase the risk of anti-social behaviour.
Mamba said it had been blamed for behaviour not connected to its customers.
The bar says it wants to move away from the "late night drinking model" currently in place and towards a "cocktail bar" set-up.
'Fuel to the fire'
It is currently appealing a decision by the Leicester City Council licensing committee earlier this year to reduce its opening hours after police raised concerns about crime and disorder associated with it.
The area is "a flash point for disorder with customers of the bar and those passing by on Market Street and there have been a number of violent incidents", council documents state.
The nearby Gresham Aparthotel has also raised concerns.
The aparthotel manager, in a submission to the council, said: "I am seriously concerned that this will have a huge detrimental effect on my business due to the noise and issues it is going to bring to Market Street."
They added: "Mamba has been the cause of serious security concerns for my team and customers and I fear the above will only add fuel to the fire."
A submission from police added the introduction of an outside drinking area would "significantly increase the risk of crime, disorder and anti-social behaviour" at the venue.
A spokesperson for the bar told the Local Democracy Reporting Service in March this year they were "surprised" the police had requested the review of their licence.
They said: "At times the behaviour of non-Mamba customers has been attributed to the venue, because we are the only place open on Market Street after 3am, and yet the footfall from across the city passes by our venue."
The committee will debate the licence request on 6 September.
