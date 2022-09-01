Military stables in Melton Mowbray awarded green plaque
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
A Leicestershire stables that has been training and caring for military horses for more than a century has been recognised with a green plaque.
The Remount Barracks in Melton Mowbray opened in 1903 and continues to train military working animals and their handlers.
The plaque was unveiled by the chairman of the county council.
The green plaque scheme was designed to give local recognition to historic people and places.
Leicestershire County Council said the barracks at the Defence Animal Training Regiment (DATR) had played a vital and long-serving role in the defence of the nation.
During its history it has cared for some notable animals, including the Household Cavalry horse Sefton, who was badly injured in the Hyde Park bombing in 1982.
The stables was nominated for a Green Plaque by the DATR.
Dr Kevin Feltham, the chairman of the county council, said: "This green plaque award honours not only the military stables but also the animals themselves who have shown courage and determination in serving their country."
