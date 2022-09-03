Thousands expected for Leicester Pride event
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
Thousands of people are expected to attend Leicester's Pride event, which is taking place in the city later.
The annual event celebrates the city's LGBT+ community.
The city council said around 10,000 people attend the event every year, including about 2,000 who take part in the parade.
It said a series of rolling road closures would be put in place to allow the parade to pass through the city safely.
'Popular'
Celebrations at Victoria Park include a programme of live music, entertainment, a funfair and market stalls.
Leicester deputy city mayor for culture, leisure, sport and regulatory services Piara Singh Clair said: "We are once again very proud to support Leicester Pride and welcome it to the city.
"It is always a very popular event, with thousands of people taking part through the city streets and at the main festival site on Victoria Park. I hope this year's celebrations are once more a success."
The parade route begins at the Curve, and takes in Rutland Street, Humberstone Gate, High Street, Silver Street and into The Lanes, before heading through St Martins, Greyfriars, Hotel Street and Market Street.
From there it crosses Belvoir Street into King Street, and travels along New Walk, with temporary rolling road closures in place at De Montfort Street, University Road and Granville Road between 11:30 and 14:00 BST.
Drivers coming into the city while the parade is taking place are advised to allow extra time for traffic disruption, or use alternatives such as cycling or walking.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.