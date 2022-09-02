Cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Leicester crash
A cyclist is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Leicester.
Leicestershire Police said officers were stopped by members of the public at about midnight at the junction of Belgrave Road and Law Street.
They reported a navy Volkswagen Polo had collided with the cyclist, a man in his 30s.
Police said officers at the scene spoke to the Polo driver, a woman, and the force has appealed for information.
Road closures were lifted just after 07:00 BST on Friday, the force added.
Det Con Kasie Carter said: "The collision happened just off Belgrave Road - a main route in and out of the city - and I believe there are motorists who will have captured the incident on their dashcam.
"There are also a number of businesses in the area and I would ask owners to check their CCTV too. If you can help us, then please come forward.
"Likewise, I'd like to speak to anyone who saw either the cyclist or Polo prior to the collision occurring."
