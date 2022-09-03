Injured road safety campaigner secures action promise
By Hugh Casswell & Greig Watson
BBC News
- Published
A woman who suffered a fractured skull when a car crashed into her house has welcomed a promise of action to cut speed on the road outside.
Rubina Pathan was hit by masonry when the car came off Hungarton Boulevard, Leicester, on 18 April last year.
She now struggles to walk but has led a campaign to get more traffic calming measures on the road.
City mayor Peter Soulsby visited Mrs Pathan and said the out-of-date road design must be addressed.
The mother of two was sleeping downstairs with her family during Ramadan when the car struck their property.
Blocks from the external wall were sent across the room, injuring other members of the family.
But Mrs Pathan suffered serious head injuries and had to have emergency surgery.
"The scars are still within me, it has changed everything.
"When I went in for neurosurgery, I did not know if I was going to make it, whether I was going to see my children again and I don't feel anyone should be put into this position.
"I am just terrified, every night by the thought 'what if this happens to somebody else'?"
Nearby resident Lynda Kaspruk said: "Most of the people here do not sleep at night, they are regularly woken up by the racing and screeching traffic.
"It is not just the young drivers, it is the professional drivers, driving for various companies at night and because the roads are empty, they put their feet down."
Mrs Pathan has helped organise a petition and has addressed the city council to call for more safety work in the area.
Now she has met Sir Peter who has promised to address the issue.
He said: "It is a very busy road designed a number of years ago at a time when frankly they didn't take as much care for the safety of people who lived here.
"They were focussed on getting the traffic through as fast and efficiently as possible - we need to redress that balance."
