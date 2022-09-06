Leicestershire man to do charity walk for friend with brain tumour
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A man is taking on a four-mile (6.4km) walk to support his best friend, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour.
Andi Peel, from Groby, Leicestershire, was diagnosed with a glioblastoma multiforme (GMB) in January 2020.
Ross Bland, 35, who is doing a Walk of Hope at Bradgate Park to raise money for Brain Tumour Research, said the 30-year-old was "like [his] little brother".
The charity said it was grateful for his support.
'Devastating'
Mr Peel began getting strong headaches in August 2019.
In January 2020, he had an MRI scan at the Leicester Royal Infirmary, which revealed a mass on his brain.
Mr Bland, a product manager, said: "It was devastating because he's like my little brother.
"His brain tumour has taken over everything. It's horrible to watch the way he has declined because of it."
Mr Peel had the tumour removed at the Queen's Medical Centre (QMC) in Nottingham, followed by radiotherapy and chemotherapy.
Since then, he has had some seizures - one of which resulted in him dislocating both of his shoulders. Over the past month, his condition has further deteriorated.
Mr Bland said: "He's in the final stages now. He's asleep most of the time and he's not happy.
"It's a horrible situation because his body is failing. It just feels really unfair.
"Andi's mum, Linda, has been incredible and has looked after him at home.
"When he was diagnosed, Andi was only given 12 to 18 months to live.
"No-one thought he'd still be here two-and-a-half years later, but Andi's been so positive."
He said he hoped that, by taking on the walk on 24 September, he could help fund a cure for the "devastating disease".
Matthew Price, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, added: "We're really grateful to Ross for taking part in the Walk of Hope, as it's only with the support of people like him that we're able to progress our research into brain tumours and improve the outcome for patients like Andi who are forced to fight this awful disease."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.