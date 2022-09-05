Kibworth Beauchamp: Demolition plans for derelict house put forward
By Greig Watson & Hannah Richardson
BBC News
- Published
An empty house in Leicestershire could be knocked down to make way for 10 new homes but the neighbouring pub would lose part of its car park.
The property in Station Street in Kibworth Beauchamp has been derelict for some time.
The plans would see it replaced it with a four-flat apartment block and six other three bedroom houses.
But, if approved, The Railway pub would lose 19 parking spaces built on land included in the plans.
The number of homes has been reduced since initial proposals were submitted and the applicant, Clarity Property Gamma Limited, has agreed to a £7,000 contribution to improvements along the A6.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said objections have included visual impact for existing properties and the scheme not providing enough places for single residents.
Harborough District Council planning officers have however recommended the project for approval when it is considered on Tuesday.
