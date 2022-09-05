Loughborough: Hundred tonnes of straw burn in fire at farm
A hundred tonnes of straw has been burnt in a large fire at a farm in Leicestershire, the fire service said.
Four crews were sent to tackle the barn fire in Charley Road, Loughborough, at about 19:25 BST on Monday.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said all animals were saved and nobody was hurt.
Dean Pidcock, North West Leicestershire district manager, described it as a "substantial fire", which the team managed to control.
"The straw's all lost so we're going to let it burn itself out whilst protecting the outside of the structure," he said.
Mr Pidcock added firefighters managed to stop the flames spreading to a second barn.
