Market Harborough: Man, 24, seriously injured as car and van crash
- Published
A man has been left with injuries believed to be life-changing after a crash involving a car and a van.
Leicestershire Police said the crash - involving a Fiat 500 and Volkswagen Crafter van - happened on the B6407 near Market Harborough at 08:45 BST on Monday.
The Fiat driver, a 24-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.
The crash happened between Tur Langton and Church Langton.
No arrests were made.
The force has appealed for witnesses and relevant dashcam footage.
PC Liam Street, from Leicestershire Police's Roads Policing Unit, said: "Our investigation into this collision is continuing and I would ask anyone with information who has not yet come forward to do so.
"I'm particularly keen to speak to any motorists in the area with a dashcam in their vehicle or anyone who saw the collision occur. Any details you can provide could help."
