Leicester disorder: Police given extra dispersal powers
By Amy Phipps
BBC News
- Published
Police granted themselves extra powers overnight following three outbreaks of disorder in Leicester.
From 20:00 BST on Tuesday until 06:00 on Wednesday officers were allowed to stop and search anyone without needing to have reasonable grounds.
This applied in the Belgrave, Rushey Mead and Spinney Hill areas.
Leicestershire Police said officers were also given dispersal powers that allowed them to return anyone under the age of 16 to their home address.
It comes after disorder in the city following the opening Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan in Dubai last month.
The force's temporary chief constable Rob Nixon issued a message on the police website and social media explaining why the extra police powers had been authorised.
He said: "I'm very aware that there is a lot of tension across some parts of our city.
"This has emanated from an incident that occurred on 28 August following the cricket match."
He said there had since been two further incidents - one on Bridge Road and another in the Cottesmore Road area.
No details of these have yet been released by the force.
He said: "All three of those separate investigations are being robustly followed up.
"We've identified five people liked to the incident on 28 August and we're just in the process of putting names to those individuals."
Mr Nixon said police had been encouraged to use the powers "so if people are out and about with face coverings, carrying weapons I would expect my officers to proactively take action".
He added: "It is totally unacceptable for people to go out and cause violence on the streets of Leicester. It will not be tolerated."
"We need to galvanise together to stop any escalation of this incident and I would encourage you to work with us and support us as we restore calm to the city."
